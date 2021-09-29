CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings think three-guard lineup featuring Fox, Haliburton, Mitchell is ‘going to be fun’

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

The thought of a three-guard lineup has captured the imagination of Kings fans since the moment Sacramento drafted Davion Mitchell with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Kings coach Luke Walton is looking forward to seeing it, too, saying he is intrigued by a number of possibilities given the team’s improved depth and positional versatility. Some creativity will probably be required given the glut of guards and centers and a possible lack of wing depth, but Walton is eager to see what works.

