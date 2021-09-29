CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Report: Alexa Bliss Scheduled For Sinus Surgery

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago

An update on Alexa Bliss. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Alexa Bliss is scheduled to undergo sinus surgery. Raj Giri of Wrestling INC initially reported that Bliss would be taken off television and was told she would miss "a few months," but no reason was given. It is not...

uticaphoenix.net

Rumor Roundup: Alexa Bliss plans, Dominik Mysterio turn, WWE UK

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill. Important reminder: Rumors are just that —...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Shane McMahon, Alexa Bliss and More

Is Shane McMahon still under contract with the company his grandfather created and his father revolutionized? What's the deal with Alexa Bliss following her pay-per-view loss to Charlotte Flair Sunday?. Those two questions are answered in this week's collection of wrestling rumors, which also provides an update on Hit Row...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Alexa Bliss To Take Time Off From WWE?

As seen at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena, Alexa Bliss lost to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. After the match, Flair ripped up ‘Lilly’ the doll. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss is set to take time off from WWE television. It’s...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss, Cesaro And More Drafted In Fifth Round On WWE Raw

The WWE Draft continued on Monday Night Raw, and the red brand ended up with some big names in the first four rounds such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to name a few. During the fifth round of the WWE Draft it was announced that Karrion Kross...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage News On Why Alexa Bliss Is Off WWE TV

That would be an explanation. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be notable when one of them goes away for a bit. It can be an even bigger deal when one of them goes away while they are in the middle of a big story. You can often tell when someone is moving away for a bit, and that seems to be the case with a current big Monday Night Raw star.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Alexa Bliss pins Charlotte Flair in a dark match, ahead of their WWE Extreme Rules match

WWE Extreme Rules is just a few hours away and frankly, the build up for this event is nowhere close to the Summerslam one. But to be fair, Extreme Rules is considered to be more of a B-level PPV for the company. Only 6 matches are scheduled to be a part of the event and 5 of these will be having Championships on the line.
WWE
International Business Times

WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss Could Return With 'New' Gimmick After Long Break

Former Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will reportedly be taking some time off WWE programming with no reasons given yet. According to the owner of Wrestling Inc, Raj Giri, Bliss will be out of action for some time, a “few months” at best. Many speculated that Bliss might be pregnant or...
WWE
Fightful

Charlotte Flair Says Alexa Bliss Isn't Championship Material Anymore Because She Isn't Her Old Self

Charlotte Flair wants the old Alexa Bliss back. Ahead of her Raw Women's Title defence at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair joined The Bump to preview her match against Alexa Bliss. The two have been locked in a feud that has seen Alexa attempt to throw Flair off her game with what Charlotte calls "hocus pocus" mind games. According to the Queen though, she isn't preparing any differently for this match than she would any other.
WWE
Fightful

Alexa Bliss Mourns The Loss Of Lilly, Bayley Comments On Sasha Banks' Return | WWE Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE Extreme Rules Fight Size Update. - In only her second PPV singles match in WWE, Liv Morgan defeated Carmella on the Extreme Rules Kickoff. - The New Day picked up the win in a 6-man tag team match over Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos. Backstage, Lashley challenged E to a WWE Championship Match tomorrow night on Raw, which was accepted later on in the night.
WWE
CinemaBlend

WWE's Alexa Bliss Invokes Albert Einstein For Cryptic Post As Reason For Absence Is Reportedly Revealed

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. WWE superstar Alexa Bliss has been in the news a lot lately after rumors surfaced saying she'd be stepping away from television following her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules. Some wondered if this, combined with Lilly being destroyed, marked the end of "creepy Alexa," or if the hiatus was meant to rebuild momentum. A new report makes it appear neither is the cause for her absence, however, even as Bliss seemingly fed into the character-based speculation with a cryptic post of an Albert Einstein quote. At this point, it's still a guessing game regarding what connects to what.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Karrion Kross & Alexa Bliss Drafted To RAW, Carrillo, Angel & Cesaro Drafted To SmackDown

Night two of the WWE Draft continued on Monday night’s episode of RAW as the first round of the draft has now concluded. As announced by on-air WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, Monday Night RAW has selected Karrion Kross and Alexa Bliss. Meanwhile, SmackDown has selected Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza and Cesaro.
WWE
