'The Wire' Alums Felicia Pearson, Ed Burns Developing Limited Series About Pearson's Life (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show is currently titled “A.K.A. Snoop” and would delve into the hardship Pearson endured growing up in Baltimore. Burns and Pearson are co-writing the series. Burns will executive produce along with Philip Michelson of Moondog Films. No network or streaming service is currently attached. More from Variety. Remembering Michael...

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
Night Court Revival Ordered to Series at NBC, With John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch — Get First Look

The verdict is in, and to the surprise of no one, NBC has given a series order to the Night Court follow-up starring five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original sitcom, and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch. Rauch is also an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions co-pro, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings), Winston Rauch and pilot director Pamela Fryman, while Larroquette will carry a producer title. Based on the original multi-cam sitcom created by Reinhold Weege, the Night Court sequel series stars Rauch...
Michael K Williams
Moondog
David Simon
Ed Burns
Felicia Pearson
Spike Lee
‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Team With yes Studios to Develop Follow-Up to Israeli Series ‘Red Band’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The creators of “Cobra Kai” and yes Studios have teamed to develop a followup to the Israeli mockumentary series “Red Band,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald will executive produce the new series, titled “The New Red,” under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Counterbalance’s head of development, Dina Hillier, will also executive produce. “Cobra Kai” co-executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce. yes Studios managing director Danna Stern and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group will executive produce alongside Barak Bar Cohen, and Ari Pfeffer and Aviram Buhris of the original series....
'Elite' Producer Zeta Studios Boards Julio Medem's Drama Series 'Jai Alai' (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Zeta Studios, producer of Netflix mega hit “Elite,” has boarded Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival honoree Julio Medem’s first foray into television, “Jai Alai.” It joins L.A. and Mexico City-based Panamericana Pictures, led by Mexican producer Eva Ruiz de Chavez, who had developed the show with Medem. Expressing excitement at...
‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ TV Series in the Works (Exclusive)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid are coming to TV. Following a multiple-outlet bidding war, Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village Television has landed rights to author Charles Leerhsen’s book Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw. An outlet is not yet attached. Stone Village plans to...
Dynamic Television Boards Jocelyn Moorehouse's 'Savage River' Australian Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The show, about a female ex-con who is accused of a fresh murder, is directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker,” “Stateless”) and stars Katherine Langford (“Thirteen Reasons Why,” “Knives Out”). More from Variety. Hugo Weaving Stars in 'Love Me' Warner Television-Aquarius Series Shooting in Australia (EXCLUSIVE) Clementine Ford's 'Fight Like...
‘Our Kind Of People’: Melissa De Sousa & McKinley Freeman Join Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa De Sousa (The Best Man franchise) and McKinley Freeman (Titans, Queen Sugar) are set for recurring roles opposite Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. The role reunites De Sousa with Chestnut, with whom she stars in The Best Man franchise. Joe Morton also stars in the series. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold...
1212 Entertainment, Anonymous Content Team to Adapt Ursula K. Le Guin's 'The Dispossessed' as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

1212 Entertainment and Anonymous Content are teaming to adapt the Ursula K. Le Guin novel “The Dispossessed” into a limited series, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was originally published in 1974 and won both the Hugo and Nebula Awards upon its debut. It tells the story of the twin planets of Anarres and Urras, which remain divided by centuries of fear and distrust. The utopian colony on Anarres has long been isolated from its mother planet Urras, a civilization of warring nations, great poverty, and immense wealth. On Anarres, a brilliant physicist has developed a theory that overcomes the limitations of time and distance, altering the understanding of space itself. This theory has the potential to radically change these two worlds and their place in the wider universe, but in order to prove it, he must travel to Urras and attempt to tear down the walls that have kept the two civilizations apart for generations.
‘Interview With The Vampire’: Bailey Bass To Play Claudia In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice’s Book

AMC has cast the third major role in Interview With The Vampire, its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book. Bailey Bass (Avatar sequels) has been tapped to star as Claudia, the role by played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She joins previously announced Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis. The eight-episode first season will premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year. In the movie, Claudia was an orphan child brought into the Blood in 1794 by Lestat (Cruise) and Louis (Pitt) in New Orleans. Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as...
Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree, A24 to Develop ‘Flicker in the Dark’ Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a series adaptation of the upcoming Stacy Willingham novel “A Flicker in the Dark” that hails from Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree and A24, Variety has learned exclusively. The novel is slated for publication in the U.S. in January 2022 with rights sold into 17 foreign markets to date. Willingham’s debut novel follows Chloe Davis, who was shocked to discover at 12 years old that her own father confessed to the murder of six teenage girls in their small Louisiana town. 20 years later, Chloe is a psychologist in Baton Rouge whose life begins to...
The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
Charlie Cox Reveals His Real Life Informed Performance on AMC's 'Kin' (Exclusive)

Charlie Cox plays a desperate father in the new AMC+ original series Kin and tells PopCulture.com that this was certainly influenced by his real life. Cox married TV executive Samantha Thomas back in late 2018 and they have two children together. In an exclusive interview earlier this month, he said that this role was a big step for him.
'Better Things' to End With Season 5 at FX

Pamela Adlon created “Better Things” in addition to starring in, directing, and executive producing the series. Season 5 is currently filming, with its debut slated for 2022. More from Variety. The show tells the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her...
Stone Village Television to Adapt Ryan Hampton’s ‘Unsettled’ as Limited Series (Exclusive)

An inside account of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy is headed to television. Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village Television has landed the TV rights to Ryan Hampton’s upcoming book Unsettled. An outlet is not yet attached. Unsettled: How the Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Failed the Victims of the American Overdose Crisis (St. Martin’s Press), which is set to be released on Oct. 5, chronicles the “the inside story of Purdue’s excruciating Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the company’s eventual restructuring, and the Sackler family’s evasion of any true accountability,” according to the publisher. Unsettled also details the “untold story of how a group of determined...
