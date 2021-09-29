CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville Housing Authority debuts new handicap friendly affordable housing units

By Ruelle Fludd
WCJB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Access to affordable housing is growing for people with disabilities, one home at a time. City of Gainesville, Alachua County and state representatives joined the Gainesville Housing Authority for the ribbon-cutting for TRIO at North Lincoln Heights. Funding came from the Gainesville Housing Development Management Corporation, a real estate nonprofit as well as the city and county. Without funding partners, Pamela Davis, CEO of Gainesville Housing Authority, said the project would not be.

www.wcjb.com

