Gainesville Housing Authority debuts new handicap friendly affordable housing units

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Access to affordable housing is growing for people with disabilities, one home at a time. City of Gainesville, Alachua County and state representatives joined the Gainesville Housing Authority for the ribbon-cutting for TRIO at North Lincoln Heights. Funding came from the Gainesville Housing Development Management Corporation, a real estate nonprofit as well as the city and county. Without funding partners, Pamela Davis, CEO of Gainesville Housing Authority, said the project would not be.