Scioto County, OH

64 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 7 days ago

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 64 new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 10,759 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 134 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 9,119 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 765 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 30,309 or 40.24% of the total population of the county (75,315).

