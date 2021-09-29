CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Return of the Dak

By PATRICK HIGGINS
Fort Worth Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time fans at AT&T Stadium saw Dak Prescott in uniform, he was chewing on a towel with tears streaming down his face. (I sat in my living room with my own tears running freely.) We all remember Oct. 11 of last year. In a matchup against the Giants, No. 4 was devastatingly carted off the field after failing to shove his nearly severed foot back in place as it dangled sickeningly from his shin. The compound fracture in his ankle was one of the more gruesome injuries you could ever see. In an instant, the quarterback who was then on pace for an impossible 6,500-yard passing season had played his last down of the year. On Monday, in front of 93,000 of the Cowboys faithful, after a year of rehab, grind, and guts, our hero finally returned home. As he had through the first two games this season, Prescott put on a show, leading his team to a 41-21 stomping of the hated Philadelphia Eagles.

