Asheville, NC

MAHEC and UNC Asheville partner with FEMA to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots beginning Friday, October 1st

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 7 days ago

Press release from the University of North Carolina Asheville:. The Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) and the University of North Carolina Asheville (UNC Asheville) are continuing their strong partnership to protect Western North Carolina from COVID-19, this time joining forces with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Starting in October 2021, UNC Asheville, MAHEC and FEMA will operate a walk-in COVID-19 immunization site and booster clinic at the UNC Asheville Reuter Center located on 1 Campus View Road in Asheville.

