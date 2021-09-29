CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bill Would Allow Lawsuits By Illinoisans Against Gun Manufacturers, Dealers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed bill would allow Illinoisans to sue gun manufacturers, importers, and dealers whose guns are used to cause injury or death in the state. The Protecting Heartbeats Act was introduced yesterday in the state House of Representatives. It is modeled after a controversial Texas abortion bill, which allows citizens to sue others who aid or perform an abortion. Democrats in the legislature are standing behind the bill.

Gun manufacturer moving headquarters out of state citing pending gun laws

(The Center Square) – Executives with firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson cited gun laws pending in the Massachusetts legislature as their reason for moving the company’s headquarters to Tennessee in 2023. The Massachusetts facility will be “reconfigured,” the company said in a news release. The company will also close facilities...
POLITICS
Illinois State
Illinois Government
Batinick supports bill that would allow for recall of state leaders, fight 'culture of corruption' in Illinois

During a news conference on Sept. 21, Illinois state Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) voiced his support for a bill that would allow for the recall of state leaders. HJRCA 4 would provide for the recall of all state executive branch officers, legislative leaders, the Auditor General, members of the General Assembly and local government officials.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bill would allow women to sue over unintended pregnancies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A proposed bill would change possible repercussions for domestic violence, sexual assault, or unwanted pregnancies. Representative Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, filed “The EXpanding Abortion Services Act" on Sept. 14, 2021. The acronym of the bill spells out Texas. Rep. Cassidy says the bill would outline new civil...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois lawmaker says victims of gun violence should be allowed to sue gun dealers, makers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling out other state’s controversial abortion laws through the “Protective Heartbeats Act.”. Representative Margaret Croke of Chicago said that if ordinary citizens can sue doctors or Uber drivers involved in an abortion in Texas, then victims of gun violence, and their families, should be allowed to sue gun dealers, or gun makers, for profiting on weapons used in violent crimes,
ILLINOIS STATE
Ohio House bill would ban vaccine mandates, shield COVID-19 spreaders from lawsuits

An Ohio House Republican proposed legislation Monday that would shield COVID-19 spreaders from lawsuits and ban vaccine mandates for primary education and college students. Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, introduced the bill as people infected with the hyper transmissible delta variant crowd area hospitals and Ohio’s vaccination rate sags far below the national average.
OHIO STATE
Bill Filed Making Firearms Manufacturers/Dealers Liable For Injury/Death -

SPRINGFIELD, IL. (ECWd) - Illinois State Representative Margaret Croke file HB4156 today, which would make firearms manufacturers and dealers (including people who legally sell firearms) financially responsible for injuries or deaths which results from the unlawful discharge of a firearm in the State. Synopsis As Introduced:. Creates the Firearms Dealer...
ILLINOIS STATE
Bill would protect law enforcement

SANDUSKY — A bipartisan bill was reintroduced with the goal of helping protect law enforcement from fentanyl. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced Senate Bill 2853 Monday, and it was referred to a committee. Known as the POWER Act — Providing Officers With Electronic Resources — it would establish a...
SANDUSKY, OH
Second Amendment support cited as reason gun manufacturer moves to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun manufacturer and designer Smith & Wesson announced Tuesday they were going to move their headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee. “They feel that we have been left with no alternative. He specifically cited legislation recently proposed in Massachusetts that, if enacted, would prohibit that company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state,” a company press release said.
MARYVILLE, TN
As Florida COVID Death Toll Approaches That of Vietnam War, Governor DeSantis is More Concerned Over Texas Border Crisis

On October 3rd, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox TV to talk about the seriousness of the border crisis and the surging numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the USA illegally. As he shared his views on Twitter, commentators were quick to point out that at this point his concerns seem irrelevant given that his state itself doesn't have any international borders.
FLORIDA STATE

