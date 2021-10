Mandates for COVID-19 vaccines for people in certain worker classes to get a shot or provide a valid exemption by Oct. 18 or lose their job are likely to cause a health-care crisis in eastern Oregon. That’s the message from several eastern Oregon board of commissioners this week, including those in Malheur and Baker, who have declared their counties in a state of emergency at their respective meetings on Sept. 22.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO