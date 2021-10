Fresh off an impressive Monday Night Football win, the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) get an opportunity to hand the Panthers (3-0) their first loss this week. Despite having the worse record, the Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook in the latest Week 4 NFL odds. Out west, another undefeated team is listed as the underdog in the Week 4 NFL Vegas lines, as the Raiders (3-0) are getting 3.5 points as they take on the Chargers (2-1).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO