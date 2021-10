Life in the fast lane: Ohio House Republicans are fast-tracking a bill that was introduced just Tuesday allowing employers and schools to mandate vaccines, while at the same time offering a number of exemptions – including one in which someone could show they have natural immunity to COVID-19. Laura Hancock reports that the bill, which House leaders are offering as an alternative to other anti-vaccine proposals, is up for a floor vote on Wednesday. There has been no public testimony on the bill.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO