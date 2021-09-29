CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Berrien County forced to rescind mask requirements for schools

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berrien County Health Department is being forced by the state to rescind its mask requirement for students. If the order remained in effect, the county could lose nearly $1.5 million in state funding. The order will be rescinded as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Republican lawmakers inserted language in the...

Berrien County, MI
