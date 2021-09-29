CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Very unfortunate' as Flyers' depth candidate headed for third surgery

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVOORHEES, N.J. — Ten days ago, Tanner Laczynski was playing in a rookie game. He called it a "great step" as he geared up for main training camp. The 24-year-old center was coming off a four-month recovery from right hip surgery to repair a torn labrum in late April. Following...

Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
FLYERS HEAD COACH ALAIN VIGNEAULT DENIES LEHNER'S SERIOUS ACCUSATIONS

On Saturday night, Vegas Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner went on a rant on Twitter regarding NHL teams giving players Ambien and Benzodiazepines without a prescription. He then appeared to indicate that one of those teams giving out those drugs was the Philadelphia Flyers, and the player receiving the non-prescribed medication was Nolan Patrick, now a teammate of Lehner's in Vegas.
NBC Sports

Flyers coach ‘very disappointed’ by Robin Lehner’s accusations

Alain Vigneault pushed back against accusations of mistreatment made by Robin Lehner over the weekend. In a series of Tweets that began with trying to bring attention to the stalemate between Jack Eichel and the Sabres over his medical options, the Golden Knights goaltender wrote that benzodiazepines and Ambien are among drugs given to players without a prescription. He also mentioned Vigneault, labeling the Flyers head coach a “dinosaur” and called for his firing.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
Scott Laughton
Alain Vigneault
Cam Atkinson
CFB assistant coach injures fan after throwing broken clipboard into stands

It was a tough Saturday for the Northern Colorado football program and the McCaffrey football family. The Bears, coached by Ed McCaffrey, lost 40-7 at Montana State, and a fan was injured when offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey, Ed’s son, angrily tossed a broken clipboard into the stands. What set Max...
SAM MORIN’S SURGERY WAS SEP. 10, FLYERS ARE JUST TELLING US!

Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Samuel Morin will be sidelined six-to-eight weeks while they recover from surgeries. “Kevin was skating yesterday with his teammates and he felt something in his groin, had an MRI and this morning got operated on,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We expect him to be out anywhere from 6-8 weeks from his point. This brings us nine, 10 games into the regular season. So he’ll be out for a while.”
Mavericks: Updated depth chart heading into training camp

Dallas Mavericks depth chart heading into training camp: Lead guards. This position group feels set in stone for the Mavs with injury being the only thing that will change it during training camp. Starter: Luka Doncic. Doncic enters the final season of his rookie contract as a top-five player in...
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
Philadelphia Sports Nation

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Secret Weapon: The Third Line

The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t had a top tier or generational talent on their team since Eric Lindros. Nothing against the crop of players they’ve had over the years but considering how successful the Flyers have been (outside the last 10 years), it makes sense that they’ve never had the opportunity to draft that kind of player. The Flyers drafted James van Riemsdyk and Nolan Patrick second overall in the hopes of securing that type of skill but both players never really played to that moniker.
Candid Coaches: What are the vaccination rates in college basketball heading into this season?

CBS Sports college basketball writers Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed more than 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at smaller Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, the coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the next two weeks, we'll be posting the results on 10 questions asked.
Blue Seat

Rangers may have defensive depth issues heading into the season

As the preseason wears on, the battle for the 7D, 8D, and 9D positions continues. It seems to be a competition between Jarred Tinordi, Anthony Bitetto, and Libor Hajek. It appears that Tinordi has the inside track for that 7D spot, given the fresh two year contract he signed this summer. Both Hajek and Bitetto have one year remaining. The issue is none of the three are good, with Tinordi filling one specific role and that’s it. All three are below replacement level. While their contracts aren’t really a concern, it does pose a problem when the Rangers start needing maintenance days on the blue line. If one of these guys gets significant games, it’s a problem. Two? It’s a disaster. The Rangers certainly have a defensive depth problem this season.
Flyers 3, Capitals 1: Third time’s the charm

The Philadelphia Flyers looked like, well, the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this preseason against the Washington Capitals. After mixed lineups in their first two games with several AHL (or worse) players on the ice, Alain Vigneault sent out all of the Flyers’ big guns in this one. The Flyers lineup we saw tonight just might be the lineup that we see against the Vancouver Canucks on October 15th.
NBC Sports

Insider has interesting prediction for Eagles' trade deadline

The Eagles have lost three straight heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Panthers, and even if running back Christian McCaffrey isn't able to go Sunday in Carolina, there's a chance the Eagles could lose three more in a row. A six-game losing streak within Nick Sirianni's first seven...
