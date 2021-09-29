CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. fears risks associated with COVID-19 vaccine: 'I don't feel comfortable'

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile over 90 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some remain reluctant to do the same. Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is one such player. Despite the proven merit of the vaccine, Porter doesn't feel comfortable getting the vaccine. He joins a handful of NBA players across the league who have voiced their opinions against getting the vaccine, including Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac and Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Porter cited his experience with contracting COVID-19 twice as the reason why he feels comfortable not getting the vaccine.

www.cbssports.com

