Squid Game May Be a Twisted Show, but It Offers Some Easy Halloween Costume Ideas

I do the same thing every year and it pisses my wife off. About a month before Halloween, she runs a few costume ideas by me and I say whatever, she picks one, makes me approve it and I say, yeah sure that works. Then Halloween comes and I don't want to wear whatever we chose to be our costume, I whine like a child and she is stuck picking a new costume for her or wearing one half of a couples costume alone. Don't be like me, pick a costume now and you can do it with a little help from my friends.

DANBURY, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO