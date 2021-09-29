CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Kirk, 'Old Yeller' child star, dead at 79

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Old Yeller" star Tommy Kirk has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 79. Kirk's "Old Yeller" co-star Beverly Washburn confirmed the actor passed away "peacefully" at his home in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. "He was so loved," Washburn told Fox News in a statement. "Anybody who has ever...

Elmo 123
7d ago

one of the most influential books and and movies of my childhood

