Department Of Education Grant Awards Showcase Commitment

escalontimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) announced it is on track to award more than 5,100 grants, totaling around $2.6 billion dollars, to new and existing grantees by Sept. 30. Grants provided by the Department under these programs will directly serve more than 1.3 million students...

www.escalontimes.com

