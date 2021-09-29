Inaugural Small Dollar Loan Program Awards Announced

The Small Business Administration has begun awarding follow-up grants to venues that had already received one under the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program. It’s unclear how many follow-up grants the agency has awarded so far, but in a press release Friday, the SBA said it has awarded more than $10 billion in grants total — up from $9 billion it had awarded through the end of August. The grants have gone to nearly 12,000 venues, theaters and other entertainment and cultural organizations, according to the SBA.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO