Inaugural Small Dollar Loan Program Awards Announced
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) awarded more than $10.8 million in grants to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) this week. Awards were made through the fiscal year (FY) 2021 round of the Small Dollar Loan Program (SDL Program), to help expand consumer access to financial institutions by providing alternatives to high cost small dollar lending.www.escalontimes.com
