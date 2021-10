I think I have good advice for how to tell if you love someone. Look up this song called “East Chicago, IN” by the band Michigander. Once you’re at around the 3:50 mark, you’ll hear the music swell. You’ll hear these words sung in a cathartic and beautiful way, like the singer can’t go one more second without letting it out: “It doesn’t matter where you are, it doesn’t matter where I am. You know that I’ve got you.”

