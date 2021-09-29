Wave Brenda & Eddie hello: Video for Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” premieres Thursday
It was never a single, but Billy Joel‘s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” from his 1977 album The Stranger, is one of his most beloved tracks. Billy’s lyrics paint such a vivid picture — a bottle of red, a bottle of white and those sweet romantic teenage nights with Brenda and Eddie — that it’s no wonder it’s finally inspired a music video after all these years.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
