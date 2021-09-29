CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave Brenda & Eddie hello: Video for Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” premieres Thursday

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was never a single, but Billy Joel‘s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” from his 1977 album The Stranger, is one of his most beloved tracks. Billy’s lyrics paint such a vivid picture — a bottle of red, a bottle of white and those sweet romantic teenage nights with Brenda and Eddie — that it’s no wonder it’s finally inspired a music video after all these years.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

wfav951.com

Flashback: Billy Joel Releases ‘The Stranger’

It was 44 years ago today (September 29th, 1977) that Billy Joel released his breakthrough fifth album, 1977's The Stranger. The album didn't enter the Top 10 until nearly four months after its release, finally appearing on January 21st, 1978 when it took a four-spot jump to enter at Number 10 under The Grand Illusion by Styx. The Stranger hit Number Two on February 18th, 1978 — blocked from the top spot by the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever — and remained stalled at Number Two for six straight weeks.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Billy Joel’s ‘The Stranger’: The Breakthrough

Billy Joel’s career got off to a curious start. Originally a sometime session player, he made his way through a succession of early outfits, eventually finding a place within a Long Island-based band called the Hassles. Despite scoring a contract with United Artists and managing to release a pair of LPs (The Hassles and Hour of the Wolf), the band floundered, leading Joel to form a duo dubbed Attila. That band released an eponymous album but split soon after when it was discovered Joel was having an affair with his drummer’s wife.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Billy Joel announces vinyl collection, releases new animated video

Billy Joel has announced a big release coming early next month… Billy Joel- The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1. The nine LP set includes Joel‘s first six studio albums, Cold Spring Harbor, Piano Man, Streetlife Serenade, Turnstiles, The Stranger and 52nd Street. It also includes his first live album, Songs in the Attic, and the previously unreleased double-album, Live at the Great American Music Hall 1975.
MUSIC
siriusxm.com

Get in the mood for a melody with Billy Joel’s hits & exclusive stories

The Billy Joel Channel returns to SiriusXM — but not for the longest time. Don’t miss its limited run on Channel 70 from October 1 through November 2. Billy Joel’s exclusive SiriusXM channel will feature music spanning his decades-long career, including songs from his live and studio albums, as well as Billy telling stories about his music and beyond. Before anywhere else, the channel will air never-before-heard tracks from Billy’s Live at The Great American Music Hall – 1975 concert featured in The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1 box set, due out on November 5.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Turns Billy Joel Classic Into Climate Change Anthem: ‘Actually We Did Start the Fire’ (Video)

Wednesday night was Climate Night across all of late-night TV, with the hosts from “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Late Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “The Daily Show,” “WWHL” and “Full Frontal” all addressing the issue of climate change. For Seth Meyers, that meant updating Billy Joel’s classic song “We Didn’t Start The Fire” into a much bleaker anthem.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
