CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The desire for new energy generation technologies is a sign that the energy shift is getting underway

houstonmirror.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most generally debated topic in the present news, in light of recent changes in the energy supply sector, is the high gas price, which has resulted in steep increases in power and heating bills, as well as unending disputes over who is to blame and what should be done to lower them. Politicians, in particular, claim to know more about what needs to be done and how it should be done than specialists. The situation is identical to that of football when every fan knows who should be on the field, who should pass, and where he should meet better than the coach.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Phaeton, in Partnership with RAW Energy, Announces a New Integrated Energy Supply Enterprise

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Today, Phaeton announces a new integrated energy supply enterprise in partnership with RAW Energy in a private ceremony held in Perth, Western Australia. The two companies combined their technology to create an integrated renewable energy solution for delivering power to communities in need.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Nest thermostats get new energy management tricks

Google has announced several new features for its Nest thermostats centered around helping the smart home become a bigger partner in the battle against climate change. These features are wrapped up in a new service called Nest Renew. The service will use intelligent automation to allow the thermostats to communicate...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Technology#Renewable Energy#European Union#Energy System#Eu#German#Neutrino Energy Group
MySanAntonio

Global energy crisis is the first of many in the clean-power era

The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won't be the last. The shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to China are unfolding just as demand roars back from the pandemic. But the planet has faced volatile energy markets and supply squeezes for decades. What's different now is that the richest economies are also undergoing one of the most ambitious overhauls of their power systems since the dawn of the electric age -- with no easy way to store the energy generated from renewable sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

Höegh LNG and New Fortress Energy sign FSRU deal

Höegh LNG has agreed to receive, store, and regasify LNG to supply natural gas, as well as provide other FSRU operations and services, to a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. for a term of 10 years. The FSRU, which is scheduled to begin operations in the 4Q21, will be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
multihousingnews.com

New-Generation Tools Redefine Energy Efficiency

These days, multifamily owners and developers have a vast menu of energy-efficient strategies to pick from. LED lighting, Energy STAR-rated appliances, and energy audits are mainstream. Formerly obscure strategies are gaining traction, low-cost sustainable features are the norm, and organizations that advocate greener practices are seeing interest soar. Options range from on-site solar and green space to smart technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NW News Network

More renewable energy, less energy efficiency in new power plan

More renewable energy development and less room for energy conservation are two of the biggest changes in the draft of the new regional power plan. The Northwest Power Plan guides the electricity demand decisions of the Bonneville Power Administration over the next 20 years. Energy experts say the draft of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Greenland signs up for waste-to-energy tech

US upstream services company Babcock & Wilcox secured a contract to help install the necessary infrastructure. US upstream services company Babcock & Wilcox has secured a contract worth more than $35mn to install infrastructure to support a waste-to-energy stream in the Dan... Please sign in to access the full article.
ENVIRONMENT
KTEN.com

7 Reasons Why You Should Consider a Shift to Solar Energy

Originally Posted On: https://heckhome.com/7-reasons-why-you-should-consider-a-shift-to-solar-energy/. Renewable energy is undoubtedly the future, and one of the most popular and feasible renewable energies available today is solar energy, i.e., energy harnessed from the sun. As per a Solar Energy Industries Associations (SEIA) report, solar energy installations have witnessed a growth rate of 42 percent in the United States. The rise in demand includes both private and public sectors as awareness of the need for clean energy spreads across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Tokamak Energy develops new magnet protection technology

Tokamak Energy of the UK announced it has demonstrated a transformative magnet protection technology that improves the commercial viability of fusion power plants, delivering higher performance than alternative magnet systems. It said results from the latest tests validate a revolutionary approach to scaling up high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets, which are highly resilient to plasma disruptions.
WORLD
UN News Centre

New Partnership for Renewable Energy in Peacekeeping Announced at UN Energy Summit

NEW YORK – 24 September 2021 – Today at a United Nations (UN) energy summit, the UN as well as a group of international organizations and governments announced a compact to help UN peacekeeping missions transition to renewable energy. The initiative responds to the UN Secretariat’s commitment to source 80% of its power from renewable energy by 2030, which hinges overwhelmingly on peacekeeping operations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Study: Geothermal energy could be generated from captured CO2

University of Alberta research is making new strides in discoveries about capturing and storing carbon—while also yielding a high-value end product from carbon dioxide. A process that injects the greenhouse gas deep below ground, then circulates it to extract heat and geothermal energy, has proven viable in a feasibility study by U of A researchers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

China Yuchai Invests In New Energy Technologies

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD), through its primary operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has agreed with the Government of Nanning Municipality to research, develop and construct new production capacity for new energy technologies. GYMCL has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co.,...
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Recro Signs Renewable Energy Agreement with Georgia Power

EXTON, PA — Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) announced this week’s signing of a renewable energy agreement with Georgia Power under which the company will purchase 1.2 million renewable energy credits (RECs) through Georgia Power’s Simple Solar Program. The RECs purchased by Recro under this agreement support the generation of...
EXTON, PA
The Motley Fool

Daniel Yergin on the New Map for Energy

Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and renowned expert in energy and international relations returns to the show to discuss the state of energy markets and his book The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations. Topics include: surging oil prices, natural gas shortages, China's energy crunch, and more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Governments, businesses begin operating UK to Norway power cable

At 450-mile, the North Sea Link, the world's longest under-sea electricity cable transferring green power between Norway and the UK, has begun operations. At full 1,400 megawatt capacity, the cable connecting Blyth in Northumberland with the Norwegian village of Kvilldal will import enough hydro-power to supply 1.4 million homes. Using...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy