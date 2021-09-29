CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa reports 10,812 new COVID cases, 81 deaths

By KYLE OCKER Editor
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlX0y_0cC42Yb700
This Sept. 21, 2021 file photo shows vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson, Miss. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

OTTUMWA — Children continue to make up a plurality of Iowa’s more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases this week.

In its weekly data update, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 10,812 new individuals tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s the third consecutive week the state has added more than 10,000 new cases.

Of those new cases, 24% were in children, meaning about 2,600 kids became infected with the virus in the seven-day period that ended Tuesday.

Hospitalizations in the state remained in the 600s on Wednesday, with 624 reported hospitalized with COVID-19 and 157 in an intensive care unit.

Those hospitalized are predominantly unvaccinated and two-thirds over the age of 40, according to state data. There are 13 children hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 under the age of 12. State data reports 81.2% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated and 84.7% of those in an ICU aren’t vaccinated.

In Wapello County, there were 211 new cases of the coronavirus reported over the last week, or about 30 per day. There were 85 new cases in Jefferson, 48 in Appanoose, 45 in Monroe, 29 in Davis and 24 in Van Buren.

The state does not report whether the new cases are vaccinated are not, but the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in Iowa were designed primarily to prevent serious illness and death from the coronavirus.

There were 81 new deaths reported, and reporting delays mean most were not from the last week. Two were in Wapello, increasing the county’s death tally to 130 since the pandemic began. One more Appanoose County resident died, increasing the toll to 50.

Wapello County ranks 84th out of 99 counties in Iowa for its vaccination rate. Less than 200 more residents became fully vaccinated in the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Wednesday, 50.7% of eligible residents age 12 and up were fully vaccinated in Wapello County. That’s significantly below the statewide mark of 63.5%.

Appanoose County ranks 88th with 48.1% of its eligible population fully vaccinated. The rest of the Courier’s coverage area is in the worst 10 counties in Iowa, with Davis County sitting dead last in the state with 40.4% eligible citizens vaccinated.

Statewide, the number of vaccine doses administered was lower than the week prior.

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Jefferson, IA
Wapello County, IA
Health
Wapello County, IA
Government
County
Wapello County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Monroe, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Ottumwa, IA
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Age 12#Covid#Icu
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
1K+
Followers
105
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy