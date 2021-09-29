Iowa reports 10,812 new COVID cases, 81 deaths

This Sept. 21, 2021 file photo shows vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson, Miss. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

OTTUMWA — Children continue to make up a plurality of Iowa’s more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases this week.

In its weekly data update, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 10,812 new individuals tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s the third consecutive week the state has added more than 10,000 new cases.

Of those new cases, 24% were in children, meaning about 2,600 kids became infected with the virus in the seven-day period that ended Tuesday.

Hospitalizations in the state remained in the 600s on Wednesday, with 624 reported hospitalized with COVID-19 and 157 in an intensive care unit.

Those hospitalized are predominantly unvaccinated and two-thirds over the age of 40, according to state data. There are 13 children hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 under the age of 12. State data reports 81.2% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated and 84.7% of those in an ICU aren’t vaccinated.

In Wapello County, there were 211 new cases of the coronavirus reported over the last week, or about 30 per day. There were 85 new cases in Jefferson, 48 in Appanoose, 45 in Monroe, 29 in Davis and 24 in Van Buren.

The state does not report whether the new cases are vaccinated are not, but the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in Iowa were designed primarily to prevent serious illness and death from the coronavirus.

There were 81 new deaths reported, and reporting delays mean most were not from the last week. Two were in Wapello, increasing the county’s death tally to 130 since the pandemic began. One more Appanoose County resident died, increasing the toll to 50.

Wapello County ranks 84th out of 99 counties in Iowa for its vaccination rate. Less than 200 more residents became fully vaccinated in the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Wednesday, 50.7% of eligible residents age 12 and up were fully vaccinated in Wapello County. That’s significantly below the statewide mark of 63.5%.

Appanoose County ranks 88th with 48.1% of its eligible population fully vaccinated. The rest of the Courier’s coverage area is in the worst 10 counties in Iowa, with Davis County sitting dead last in the state with 40.4% eligible citizens vaccinated.

Statewide, the number of vaccine doses administered was lower than the week prior.