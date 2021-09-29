What Really Happened Between Janet Jackson And Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey boasted quite a dating resume during his time as a bachelor. Actors such as Sandra Bullock, Ashley Judd, Renée Zellweger, and Penelope Cruz were among the women who dated McConaughey, per Fox News. He made headlines for these relationships, but the "Interstellar" star did not make headlines for slandering his exes. For instance, McConaughey looked back fondly on his time with Cruz. "What I really love about her is that she sees everything for the first time, every time. And she's one of the best listeners I've ever met," he said in 2015 (via the Daily Mail). Cruz was among a list of exes that McConaughey once worked with, but he insisted that the romances blossomed after filming wrapped. "I've always tried to keep it professional and the people I've worked with I must say did as well," he said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020 (via InStyle).