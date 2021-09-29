CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Rise: Season Three; OWN Revives Cancelled Legal Drama TV Series (Watch)

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Lola Carmichael is headed back to the bench. The OWN cable channel has revived the All Rise legal drama series for a third season of 20 episodes. The show aired for two seasons on CBS before being cancelled in May. Via the press release, Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

TVLine

All Rise Picked Up for Season 3 at OWN

All Rise for some good news: OWN has picked up the cancelled CBS legal drama for a 20-episode Season 3, to air in 2022, TVLine has learned. Series star Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

All Rise Saved From Cancellation by OWN

After a previous report indicated the possibility of new episodes, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has confirmed they've ordered a 20-episode third season of previously cancelled drama series All Rise. Starring Simone Missick and airing on CBS for two seasons, the show was cancelled back in May with contracts on the talent's options lapsing in the time since then. OWN has confirmed that the series will be back with Missick reprising her role and serving as executive produce, Dee Harris-Lawrence will also return as showrunner and EP for the series.
TV SERIES
#Tv Networks#Live Tv#Drama Series#Cbs#Hulu#The Oprah Winfrey Network#Naacp Image Award#Wbtv#Peabody Award
darkhorizons.com

Axed “All Rise” Gets Revived By OWN

The Simone Missick-led CBS legal drama “All Rise” has officially been revived for a twenty-episode third season on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. Dee Harris-Lawrence will return as the lone showrunner on the Warner Bros. Television-produced series set around the Los Angeles legal system and which was cancelled earlier this year.
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

ALL RISE Resurrected At OWN

ALL RISE, which was canceled by CBS after two seasons, has been picked up by OWN for a 20-episode third season. The cast includes Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R). Marg Helgenberger (ex-Mary, RYAN’S HOPE) will not be returning to the series because she was cast in the NBC pilot, GETAWAY. HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the streaming rights to the show, as well.
TV SERIES
