Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge man enters guilty plea in death of Camp Lejeune Marine

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Holly Ridge man entered a guilty plea in court on Tuesday in the death of a Camp Lejeune Marine in June. According to District Attorney Ben David, William Keith Genens, 58, of Holly Ridge entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. Judge Frank Jones sentenced Genens to a split sentence of 16-29 months suspended plus 120 days active jail. He was ordered to serve the first 60 days immediately and will serve the remaining 60 days during December and into 2022. He will also be placed on 60 months of supervised probation. The judge also said Genens must, in person or by video, promote driver education.

www.wnct.com

