Redwood Trust puts the pedal to the metal

I have always had what I thought was a pretty good understanding of the real estate and mortgage industry. Growing up I was that kid who begged his parents for the real estate section from our local newspaper on the weekends and even wanted to be an architect before I realized how much math it took (and trust me if anything I learned in my accounting class from college it was that I do not like math). I always knew I would end up in real estate but was never sure exactly what I would end up doing. After a myriad of jobs in many different industries I stumbled across an ad for a job with a Keller Williams team at an office outside of Washington, DC. Well, after 5 years with that team as the Director of Operations I thought I had dealt with every situation ranging from appraisal disputes, title insurance questions, and most recently a market with incredibly low inventory and more buyers than we could handle due to the record low interest rates. Oh boy was I wrong… Not necessarily wrong, but after joining HW Media just a few weeks ago as the sales marketing manager I realized that the residential real estate side was only one one part of the industry.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO