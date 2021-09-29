CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is World Heart Day—here are 5 ways to help take care of your heart

Asbury Park Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Every year on September 29 the World Heart Federation (WHF) celebrates World Heart Day to raise awareness and educate about prevention practices about cardiovascular disease. Heart disease is the world's leading cause of death according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and its risk increases with lifestyle choices such as smoking, eating an unhealthy diet or experiencing stress, along with the presence of pre-existing conditions including hypertension and high blood cholesterol.

DFW Community News

The Plan To Start Caring For Your Heart Health

Few parts of our body are quite as vital and require as much management as our hearts, especially as we get a little older. We might take it for granted how well everything is ticking at the moment, but those risk factors can start to pile up, meaning that we need to start making changes that can ensure our hearts stay healthier for longer.
DALLAS, TX
siouxlandproud.com

World Heart Day: What Siouxlanders should know about heart health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – September 29 is known as World Heart Day, a time that is meant to bring awareness of heart disease. “Heart disease is very common among people in the United States today and it seems to be happening earlier and earlier. So, if you have a family history of heart disease and say your dad had a heart attack when he was 60, chances are likely that you may develop heart disease and probably at a younger age than your father did,” said Ann McDonald, Registered Nurse at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Independent

World Heart Day: Can you still get heart disease if you’re fit and active?

We’re often told that regular exercise is great for our health – particularly preventing major diseases like cardiovascular disease. But does that mean if you’re fit and active, you don’t need to worry about ever getting heart disease?Bottom line: while exercise is certainly helpful, nobody is off the hook completely says Dr Sundip Patel, consultant cardiologist at London Bridge Hospital (part of HCA UK).“The simple answer to the question is – and I’m afraid I’ve been seeing it more in recent years – heart disease is no longer a disease of the middle-aged, unfit and overweight, it is now a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Cdc#Exercise#Water Filter#Reviewed#The Giro Register
thekatynews.com

How to Take Top Care Of Your Heart And Cardiovascular Health

Your heart is very important. It delivers oxygen, pumps blood, and provides nutrients to your cells. If your cardiovascular health deteriorates, it can cause various heart diseases which in turn can affect your overall health and even lead to heart failure. The unhealthier your heart is, the less is your blood flow. If you do not take care of your heart, you are more likely to experience shortness of breath, chest pains (angina), and tiredness.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Neuberg Diagnostics organizes World Heart Day Campaign in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the sidelines of World Heart Day, Neuberg Diagnostics, India's fourth-largest diagnostic lab chain, had arranged the 'World Heart Campaign' to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Through the campaign, Neuberg aimed to encourage everyone to know major risk factors related to CVD,...
HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Is Your Racing Heart Causing Anxiety or Is It the Other Way Around?

A racing heart, feeling powerless, sweating, and chest pain are all common symptoms of a panic attack. But can you feel the same symptoms while being as cool as a cucumber?. It’s very easy to misdiagnose a heart condition called supraventricular tachycardia, or SVT. The condition may look and feel just like a panic attack. However, it’s triggered by a physical problem in the heart, not a worried or overactive mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dallassun.com

Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals celebrates World Heart Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir):To pursue and continue the good will service, Dr. KMH has now collaborated with members of Rotary Club of Madras Temple City in their project called "Healing Little Hearts". This endeavour has aligned with the hospital's celebration of World Heart Day on September 29th,...
SOCIETY
ccenterdispatch.com

Living with Heart Failure? 5 Tips to Take the Lead on Your Care

(BPT) - Heart failure impacts more than 6 million people in the United States. In fact, it’s a leading cause of hospitalization with more than 1 million people admitted each year. In 2018, heart failure accounted for nearly 10% of cardiovascular-related deaths. Given its impact, it’s important for those living with heart failure to take a proactive approach to their care.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
quintdaily.com

What are 10 ways to keep your heart healthy?

The human heart pumps about 5 liters of blood per minute. The heart rate increases with an increased cardiac activity which keeps the heart-healthy. Too much strain on the cardiac muscle can render the heart weak and incapable. Too little pressure or too much rest can cause the heart muscles to work inefficiently when it is required.
YOGA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH

