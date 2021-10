Midnight Mass is Netflix’s latest terrifying series. It follows the lives of people living on Crockett Island, one of them being Riley Flynn who has just been let out of prison for drunk driving and killing someone. Riley returns to the island from the mainland and reunites with his old flame, Erin Greene. Everything seems a bit off and people seem on edge during the day but at night it’s ten times worse. Those few people living on the island notice something walking about in the dark and it’s terrifying. So yeah, Midnight Mass is very creepy but that’s understandable when you work out who the cast is made up of.

