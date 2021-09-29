Procaps Group Completes Business Combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN), Shares to Trade with Ticker "PROC"
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, and Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN, LATNU, LATNW) ("LATN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, have completed the previously announced business combination which was approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting of LATN’s shareholders on September 22, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0