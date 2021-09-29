CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procaps Group Completes Business Combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN), Shares to Trade with Ticker "PROC"

 7 days ago

Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, and Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN, LATNU, LATNW) ("LATN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, have completed the previously announced business combination which was approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting of LATN's shareholders on September 22, 2021.

StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. (PCXCU) Opens at $10.11

Today's IPO for SPAC Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: PCXCU) opened for trading at $10.11 after pricing 7,500,000 units at
StreetInsider.com

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHC) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC) ("AMHC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ("Jasper"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell, and all other proposals presented at AMHC''s special shareholder's meeting held on September 22, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Tiedemann Group and Alvarium Investments Announce Transaction to Form Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings and List on Nasdaq via Business Combination with Cartesian Growth Corporation (GLBL)

Tiedemann Group1 ("Tiedemann"), Alvarium Investments Limited2 ("Alvarium") and Cartesian Growth Corporation3 ("Cartesian") (NASDAQ: GLBL), today jointly announced entry into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"). This proposed transaction will...
StreetInsider.com

Procaps Group Completes SPAC Merger, to Trade Tomorrow Under 'PROC'

Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, completed the previously announced business combination with SPAC Union Acquisition Corp. II. Beginning September 30, 2021, the combined company will start trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under "PROC" and "PROCW" for ordinary shares and warrants, respectively.
StreetInsider.com

PTK Acquisition Corp. (PTK) Shareholders Vote for Business Combination Proposal

PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PTK) disclosed:On September 28, 2021, PTK Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation ("PTK" or the "Company"), held
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ARTAU, "Artisan"), a special purpose acquisition company privately founded by renowned cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, announced today they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Through combining with Artisan, Prenetics will draw upon Adrian's well-diversified business portfolio across retail, hospitality, healthcare, property and other strategic businesses, providing tremendous opportunities for closely aligned partnerships and allowing Prenetics to substantially expand its platform.​
StreetInsider.com

Pagaya Technologies to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With EJF Acquisition Corp. (EJFA)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ("Pagaya"), a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its artificial intelligence network, and EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EJFA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. As a result of the transaction, which values the combined company (the "Company") at an estimated enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion at closing, Pagaya will become a publicly listed entity and trade under a new ticker symbol.
StreetInsider.com

Golden Path Acquisition (GPCO) Announces Proposed Business Combination with MC Hologram Inc.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: GPCO) ("Golden Path"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and MC Hologram Inc. ("MC"), a Cayman Islands exempted company operating in China, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Golden Path will be merged with and into MC with MC being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Path. Upon closing of the transaction, Golden Path will change its name to MicroCloud Hologram Inc.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (PBAX) Opens at $10.08

Today's IPO for SPAC Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PBAXU) (NASDAQ: PBAX) opened for trading at $10.08 after pricing 15,500,000
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Bridgetown 2 Holdings Filed by: PropertyGuru Group Ltd

Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933,. as amended, and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Subject Company: Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited. Commission File No.:...
StreetInsider.com

Regal-Beloit (RBC), Rexnord (RXN) Announce Details For Anticipated Completion Of Combination Of Regal And Rexnord's PMC Business

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) today announced additional details regarding the anticipated completion of the combination of Regal and the Process & Motion Control ("PMC") Business of Rexnord. Under the terms of the transaction, Rexnord will spin-off the PMC Business by way of a pro rata dividend (the "Spin-Off Dividend") of all of the outstanding common stock of Rexnord's wholly owned subsidiary, Land Newco, Inc. ("Land"), the owner of the PMC Business, to Rexnord stockholders as of the record date for the dividend. Immediately following the spin-off Regal will acquire Land in a stock-for-stock merger pursuant to which Land will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regal. Former holders of Land common stock will receive a fraction of a share of Regal common stock for each share of Land common stock they owned immediately prior to the merger. In connection with the transaction, Regal is expected to pay a cash dividend (the "Regal Special Cash Dividend") to its shareholders who held Regal common stock on the record date for such Regal Special Cash Dividend. The record date will be prior to the merger with a payment date following the merger.
StreetInsider.com

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (AVAC) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAC), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company, today announced the pricing
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari initiates coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Jackson Financial Inc. For: Oct 04 Filed by: Smith Craig Donald

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Acquired Jackson Financial Inc. (JFI) Restricted Share Units (RSU) and Performance Share Units (PSU) pursuant to the Jackson Financial Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders on April 21, 2021. The JFI 2021 Annual Incentive Awards were approved by JFI's Board of Directors' Compensation Committee on September 20, 2021. The RSUs vest over three years in three installments with the first third vesting on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date on October 4, 2022, the next third vesting on the two-year anniversary of the Grant Date on October 4, 2023, and the remaining third vesting on April 4, 2024, subject to the Officer's continued employment through such dates.
dallassun.com

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
Variety

Meredith to Be Acquired by IAC’s Dotdash in $2.7 Billion Deal

Meredith, home to publications including People, EW, Better Homes & Gardens and InStyle, will become part of Dotdash, the digital publishing division of Barry Diller's IAC holding company, under a proposed takeover deal. The terms give the deal an enterprise value of about $2.7 billion. Under the deal, Dotdash will acquire Meredith in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $42.18 per share. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021. The proposed deal does not include Meredith's local TV business, which the company agreed to sell to Gray Television for $2.7 billion earlier this year. The combined...
investmentu.com

Moderna Stock Forecast: Worth Buying in the Long Term?

If you are anything like the average person, you likely hadn't heard of Moderna before the COVID-19 pandemic. But now more people are searching for a Moderna stock forecast. After all, its COVID vaccine is the first product the pharmaceutical company brought to market. And Moderna's COVID vaccine has been...
