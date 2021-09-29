Procaps Group Completes Business Combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN), Shares to Trade with Ticker "PROC"

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) today announced additional details regarding the anticipated completion of the combination of Regal and the Process & Motion Control ("PMC") Business of Rexnord. Under the terms of the transaction, Rexnord will spin-off the PMC Business by way of a pro rata dividend (the "Spin-Off Dividend") of all of the outstanding common stock of Rexnord's wholly owned subsidiary, Land Newco, Inc. ("Land"), the owner of the PMC Business, to Rexnord stockholders as of the record date for the dividend. Immediately following the spin-off Regal will acquire Land in a stock-for-stock merger pursuant to which Land will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regal. Former holders of Land common stock will receive a fraction of a share of Regal common stock for each share of Land common stock they owned immediately prior to the merger. In connection with the transaction, Regal is expected to pay a cash dividend (the "Regal Special Cash Dividend") to its shareholders who held Regal common stock on the record date for such Regal Special Cash Dividend. The record date will be prior to the merger with a payment date following the merger.

