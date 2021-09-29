Officers arrest 4 people after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were arrested after someone told officers they were stabbed early Tuesday morning. In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were called to an apartment near South Douglas Avenue and Junction Drive. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been stabbed in the arm. Another person was hit by a thrown object. Officers did not describe that object.www.wcia.com
