Engineering

We will soon have holograms you can touch thanks to 'aerohaptics'

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
The idea of a hologram you can touch has been my sci-fi dream ever since I saw that episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine where the crew played baseball on the holodeck. We're not there yet, but this is a promising step: Researchers at the University of Glasgow have developed a system for holograms using "aerohaptics," where jets of air create the sensation of touch on the user's fingers, hands, and wrists.

