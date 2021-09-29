CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Companies Listing Being Vaccinated as a Requirement in Job Postings 'Jumped 20 Times'

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
The largest number of postings with vaccine requirements was food production, IT services, biotechnology, marketing/advertising, and law, according to LinkedIn

Footwear News

Nike Announces Vaccine Mandate For All U.S. Office-Based Employees

Nike will now require office-based U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement to FN on Tuesday, Nike said it would require all U.S. office-based employees to get the vaccine in order to support “the effort to bring people safely back to their workplaces.” Nike said it aims call employees back to its offices by January 10, 2022. Nike, which has previously avoided an outright vaccine mandate, now joins a growing list of footwear and retail companies that have mandated vaccination for employees. In August, Under Armour said it would require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 31,...
arcamax.com

Nearly 600 United Airlines employees losing their jobs after refusing to get vaccinated; company says vaccination rate at 99%

More than 99% of United Airlines’ U.S.-based employees who did not seek a religious or medical exemption from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate got the shots, while 593 who refused to comply will lose their jobs. Chicago-based United shared the results of compliance with its vaccine requirement Tuesday, its deadline...
TechRepublic

Should job seekers list their vaccine status on LinkedIn and resumes? HR specialists weigh in

The federal mandate that companies with 100+employees get their workforce vaccinated or face weekly testing has implications for new hires and those doing the hiring. Employers in a number of industries are desperately seeking workers, and with the Biden administration's mandate that requires companies with over 100 employees to get their workforce vaccinated or face weekly testing, this has significant implications for new hires.
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none...
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: UCOR requiring vaccinations

The contractor leading the environmental cleanup efforts on the Oak Ridge reservation, UCOR is requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. As first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the requirement applies to all of its nearly 2,000 employees and is a condition of employment. The vaccination...
KETV.com

What standard vaccines are required at your job?

To start kindergarten in Nebraska, you need to be vaccinated against nine diseases, including polio, measles, chickenpox and hepatitis B. Laws requiring inoculation to attend public and private school in the Cornhusker state date back to the 1970s. "It's not uncommon for vaccines to be required in a variety of...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southwest Airlines latest company to require employee vaccinations

DALLAS — Texas-based Southwest Airlines will require all of its employees to be vaccinated to be in compliance with President Joe Biden’s COVID Action Plan. Biden’s plan requires companies with more than 100 employees to require employees to be vaccinated or undergo mandatory weekly testing. In a press release, Southwest...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

