Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t a Jet for long, but his brief time with the team put him on a path that now has him thriving as the Broncos’ starting quarterback. The Jets signed Bridgewater to a cheap deal in March 2018. The contract gave him an opportunity to prove that he was healthy following a career-threatening knee injury that he suffered just before the 2016 season. Bridgewater did just that during the 2018 preseason, and the presence of fellow veteran Josh McCown and rookie Sam Darnold made the ex-Viking the perfect trade candidate for New York.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO