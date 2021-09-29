CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5th annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run scheduled for Sunday

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is holding its fifth annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Sunday at 1 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go directly to help those living in poverty in northeast Indiana. The St. Vincent de Paul Society said it respects the dignity of each individual and offers financial, spiritual and material support with immediate needs such as food, rent, utilities, clothing, furniture and transportation.

