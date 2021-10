In March 2020, the U.S. economy essentially shut down, as did most economies around the world. Since that time the economy has come a long way back, but we still have a long way to go. Many parts of the global economy continue to struggle. Many businesses have largely returned to normal but are facing severe challenges ranging from chronic labor shortages to issues with the global supply chain mess. And for some business, especially in the hospitality industry, demand remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

