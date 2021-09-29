Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control offering special adoption fees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents in the Cedar Rapids area looking for a new furry friend will have the chance to adopt one for a smaller fee, according to officials. Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a promotion, called “Spooktacular October,” for adoptions of cats and dogs during October for a fee of $50. This fee, which is lower than the usual rate that varies between $100 and $200, includes spaying or neutering, initial vaccinations, dewormer, flea and tick treatment, and a microchip.