Dolphins' Austin Jackson feels stronger, another week removed from COVID-19

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS — It wasn't perfect, but Dolphins left tackle Austin Jackson improved in his second start of the season, last Sunday at Las Vegas. "I did some things as well," Jackson said Wednesday. "I definitely was more consistent in my pass pro, technique-wise, in terms of just doing the right thing.”

