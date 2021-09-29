CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

A new immigrant detention center will open in former Clearfield County prison

By WPSU
wpsu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new federal immigration detention center will open in Clearfield County, after the York County prison ended a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in August. Clearfield County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a five-year contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the GEO group on Tuesday. GEO group, a private company that ran the former Moshannon Valley Correctional Center and owns the facility in Philipsburg, will turn the location into a detention and processing center for people who violate federal immigration laws.

radio.wpsu.org

Comments

The Wise one.
7d ago

they will releasing them into our neighborhoods. more crime coming to clearfield county.. remember ice is controlled by the Fed Gov. we saw thiervtrackvrecord.

Reply
6
The Wise one.
7d ago

covid rules has not been followed by Biden's bullshiters yet. illegal aliens don't need to be tested or need VAXED.

Reply
6
Susan McDermott
6d ago

These are all human beings who deserve a chance! They are not criminals..plus it will bring jobs! Try to be positive instead of negative all the time

Reply
2
