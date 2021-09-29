A new immigrant detention center will open in former Clearfield County prison

A new federal immigration detention center will open in Clearfield County, after the York County prison ended a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in August. Clearfield County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a five-year contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the GEO group on Tuesday. GEO group, a private company that ran the former Moshannon Valley Correctional Center and owns the facility in Philipsburg, will turn the location into a detention and processing center for people who violate federal immigration laws.