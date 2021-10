For generations of moviegoers, Wes Craven was one of horror’s greatest masters. He shaped the genre for decades, blurring the lines between frights and laughs at times. Unfortunately, the world no longer has Craven to push horror in new and different directions. That's the case for the upcoming Scream 5, and not only have fans felt his absence but the film’s stars have as well. David Arquette has spoken about missing the director. However, it seems the latest installment might’ve had Craven’s blessing after all, based on Arquette's recent comments about the connection he felt to the director while filming it.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO