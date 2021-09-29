Woody Harrelson meets with Pelosi in the Capitol

© Greg Nash

SPOTTED: Woody Harrelson going from the "White House" to Capitol Hill — taking a break from filming his Watergate series to get some one-on-one time with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

The "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" actor — who's been filming in Washington in recent days for the forthcoming HBO docuseries, "The White House Plumbers" — was eyed walking into Pelosi's office on Wednesday, before the pair strolled toward the House chamber together.

It's unclear what Harrelson and Pelosi discussed. A Pelosi spokeswoman didn't immediately return ITK's request for comment.

Harrelson, who was joined at the Capitol by his wife, Laura Louie, and their daughter, also took some time to catch up with Rep. Dean Phillips . The 60-year-old performer — who will play E. Howard Hunt on the HBO show — and the Minnesota Democrat are longtime friends, and chit-chatted in the Rayburn Room just off the House floor.