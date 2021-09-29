CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Woody Harrelson meets with Pelosi in the Capitol

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E15f0_0cC3yiVr00
© Greg Nash

SPOTTED: Woody Harrelson going from the "White House" to Capitol Hill — taking a break from filming his Watergate series to get some one-on-one time with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

The "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" actor — who's been filming in Washington in recent days for the forthcoming HBO docuseries, "The White House Plumbers" — was eyed walking into Pelosi's office on Wednesday, before the pair strolled toward the House chamber together.

It's unclear what Harrelson and Pelosi discussed. A Pelosi spokeswoman didn't immediately return ITK's request for comment.

Harrelson, who was joined at the Capitol by his wife, Laura Louie, and their daughter, also took some time to catch up with Rep. Dean Phillips . The 60-year-old performer — who will play E. Howard Hunt on the HBO show — and the Minnesota Democrat are longtime friends, and chit-chatted in the Rayburn Room just off the House floor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and son charged over theft of Pelosi’s laptop in US Capitol riot

After a botched raid in Alaska, FBI agents ended up 4,500 miles away in upstate New York to arrest a mother and son accused of helping steal Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the US Capitol riot.Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, have been charged with theft and related offences nearly nine months after the 6 January riot in Washington DC.The Rondon family is from Waterton, near the US-Canada border between Syracuse and Ottawa. It is close to the extreme opposite end of the country from Homer, Alaska, where the Federal Bureau of Investigations raided the home of...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dean Phillips
Person
Woody Harrelson
CNN

Pelosi and Schumer meet with Biden at White House

From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Annie Grayer and Jason Hoffman. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are meeting with President Biden at the White House as his agenda hangs in the balance, sources familiar told CNN. The majority leader walked into the West Wing at 4 p.m....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Hbo#Itk#Democrat
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

350K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy