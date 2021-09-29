CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

In Attempt to Fend Off DOJ Lawsuit, Texas Argues Patients Are ‘Stimulating’ Interstate Commerce by Fleeing to Other States for Abortions

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The State of Texas on Wednesday filed a scheduled motion to dismiss litigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over S.B. 8, the Lone Star State’s sweeping abortion law which financially discourages doctors from performing pregnancy-ending procedures when cardiac activity occurs after approximately six weeks of embryonic development. The hotly...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

TX near-total abortion ban temporarily blocked, spurring state to quickly appeal

*Editor's Note: This headline has been altered for length*. "Texas' near-total abortion ban is temporarily blocked by a federal judge, spurring the state to quickly appeal" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Oklahoma State
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Blocks Texas Judges, Clerk, and Other State Actors from Enforcing ‘Flagrantly Unconstitutional’ Anti-Abortion Law

A federal district court judge on Wednesday evening blocked a series of state actors from enforcing a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas. “A person’s right under the Constitution to choose to obtain an abortion prior to fetal viability is well established,” Judge Robert Pitman wrote in a 113-page order. “Fully aware that depriving its citizens of this right by direct state action would be flagrantly unconstitutional, the State contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme to do just that.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. - 'My body, my choice' - Tens of thousands of women took to the streets across the United States at the weekend in protests aimed at countering the conservative drive to restrict abortion access.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

DOJ signals support for lawsuit seeking to overturn Texas' ban on mask mandates

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Justice, which is currently seeking to overturn Texas’ six-week abortion ban, this week showed solidarity with families of disabled children who are fighting Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates. The DOJ Wednesday filed a formal statement in federal court in Austin...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Lawsuits#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Texas Legislature#The State Of Texas#S B 8#The Lone Star State#The Supreme Court#Doj
850wftl.com

DOJ and Texas face off in court over restrictive abortion law

(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers from the Justice Department and the state of Texas squared off in court Friday as the Biden administration seeks an order that would halt enforcement of the state’s restrictive abortion law. In an overnight filing, DOJ officials accused Texas of mounting a “brazen” effort to enact a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

'Terrifying' Texas Abortion Law Mobilizes 'Vigilantes' To Shred Rights: DOJ Attorney

An attorney for the Department of Justice on Friday slammed the “terrifying” and “subversive” new Texas abortion law for empowering “vigilante bounty hunters” to shred women’s constitutional rights. Such an enforcement “ploy,” designed to dodge judicial review, is an “open threat to the rule of law,” attorney Brian Netter argued...
TEXAS STATE
lawandcrime.com

DOJ Accuses ‘Subversive’ Texas Legislature of Passing ‘Terrifying’ Anti-Abortion Law to ‘Outflank’ Supremacy of U.S. Constitution

A collection of thirteen attorneys from the U.S. government, the State of Texas, and a group of intervening parties on Friday argued zealously about the fate of a restrictive anti-abortion law. The measure at issue, S.B. 8, allows a hypothetically unlimited number of private parties in the Lone Star State to sue abortion providers who terminate pregnancies after embryonic cardiac activity is detectable in a medical environment — generally after about six weeks of development.
TEXAS STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Department of Justice argues for injunction on Texas abortion law before federal judge in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Justice Department attorneys argued Friday that Texas’ near total ban on abortion violates the U.S. Constitution, while the state countered that the Constitution doesn’t prohibit private individuals from filing civil lawsuits against violators of the new law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of the Western District...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

DOJ lays out cruelty of Texas abortion law in federal court hearing

Marva Sadler, director of clinical services for Whole Woman's Health in Texas, discusses the hardships imposed on women in desperate circumstances and of limited means by the Texas abortion ban which remains in effect while its constitutionality is being challenged in courts. Oct. 2, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
Montana Standard

State claims judge in abortion lawsuit showed 'bias'

According to court documents provided by the state Attorney General's office, a different Yellowstone County judge will preside over a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana seeking to halt the implementation of three new abortion laws in Montana after the state asked to disqualify the original judge. According to...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Slate

Which Lawsuit Will Be the First to Properly Challenge the Texas Abortion Ban?

On this week’s Amicus, when Mark Joseph Stern joined Dahlia Lithwick for the Slate Plus segment, the two tried to answer the most common question they’ve both been getting from readers this week: What exactly is going to happen next with SB 8? The infamous Texas abortion ban is now the center of several legal challenges. It prohibits abortion after six weeks, a clear violation of Roe v. Wade—but to evade judicial review, the law empowers private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion for $10,000. So far, this scheme has prevented any court from blocking the law. Lithwick and Stern talk through the full list of suits trying to take down SB 8, alongside an assessment of how long each suit might take, and which, if any, we might expect to prevail.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy