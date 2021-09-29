In Attempt to Fend Off DOJ Lawsuit, Texas Argues Patients Are ‘Stimulating’ Interstate Commerce by Fleeing to Other States for Abortions

On this week’s Amicus, when Mark Joseph Stern joined Dahlia Lithwick for the Slate Plus segment, the two tried to answer the most common question they’ve both been getting from readers this week: What exactly is going to happen next with SB 8? The infamous Texas abortion ban is now the center of several legal challenges. It prohibits abortion after six weeks, a clear violation of Roe v. Wade—but to evade judicial review, the law empowers private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion for $10,000. So far, this scheme has prevented any court from blocking the law. Lithwick and Stern talk through the full list of suits trying to take down SB 8, alongside an assessment of how long each suit might take, and which, if any, we might expect to prevail.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO