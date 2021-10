The life cycle of the PS5 so far has been mired by delays and unanswered questions, leading many to be wary of Sony's plans for the console. PlayStation attempted to quell some of those fears during its big 2021 showcase in September, but we were left with far too many questions and very little answers. While Insomniac seems to be having quite a productive time working on Spider-Man 2 and a Wolverine game, many of its bigger studios — barring Sony Santa Monica and Guerrilla Games, which are currently developing God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, respectively — are working on unannounced projects.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO