EU to deploy election observation mission to Venezuela

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will send observers to regional elections in Venezuela scheduled for Nov. 21, on the invitation of the country’s National Electoral Council, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said in a statement on Wednesday. “An unprecedented electoral process will take place, with the concurrence of the...

