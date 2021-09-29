CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things to know before ISU football returns home for the first time in three weeks

By JAKE SERMERSHEIM
videtteonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a grueling three weeks on the road, Illinois State football returns home this weekend to take on No. 16 Missouri State. ISU is looking to get their first Missouri Valley Football Conference win of the season after losing a first-half lead against Southern last week. MSU will be a tough team to take down as they come in on a two-game winning streak and a come-from-behind win against South Dakota.

