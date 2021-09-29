Comparing Tayon Fleet-Davis’ production to Maryland football’s recent former star running backs

Following a college football weekend where the scores and results established some tiers in the sport, Cincinnati had arguably the biggest statement win in taking down Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Bearcats now find themselves in a position to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2021 after passing the second of two nonconference road tests against Power Five teams, leading to Cincy jumping the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma to land at No. 3 in the new CBS Sports 130.

