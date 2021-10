I recently made this arched canopy bed for my daughter as a gift for her 3rd birthday. It is from a maple tree that was taken down by a tree service one mile from my home. I milled the lumber with my chainsaw mill and air dried wood for over 2 years. I used bent lamination to make the arches. It was a labor of love for my daughter. I wanted this bed to be something that would be fun for a little girl but elegant for her as she grows up. I recorded the build process. My daughters reaction was priceless. To see the joy and excitement she had to get it brought deep joy and satisfaction.

