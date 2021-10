Welcome, one and all, to the British renaissance. It’s already started, in case you didn’t know. It’s happening right now. The “British renaissance” is the term Britain’s Brexit negotiator David Frost now uses to describe the food- and fuel-free times that he has personally bequeathed us through his towering statecraft. “The bad dream of EU membership is over,” he told the Tory party conference, coming live this year from a hermetically sealed bubble in central Manchester, known locally as F***wit Island. “The British renaissance has begun.” We have awoken from our nightmares. We have made it to the sunlit uplands....

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO