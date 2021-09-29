Central Mass. residents teaming up to help Afghan refugees resettle in area
WORCESTER – Residents of Central Massachusetts are assembling to "adopt" refugee families to support the process of settling roughly 300 Afghans in the area. About 20 local groups of 10 to 20 people each have formed across the state including ones in Worcester, Bolton and Northborough. Named "Neighborhood Support Teams (NST)," these groups are working under Ascentria Care Alliance, a resettlement agency, to find housing, collect donations and raise funds.www.telegram.com
