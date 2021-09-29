CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Mass. residents teaming up to help Afghan refugees resettle in area

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER – Residents of Central Massachusetts are assembling to "adopt" refugee families to support the process of settling roughly 300 Afghans in the area. About 20 local groups of 10 to 20 people each have formed across the state including ones in Worcester, Bolton and Northborough. Named "Neighborhood Support Teams (NST)," these groups are working under Ascentria Care Alliance, a resettlement agency, to find housing, collect donations and raise funds.

Comments / 4

Mz Nanaof6
7d ago

How many times have we done this for OUR RETURNING AMERICAN VETERANS WHEN THEY COME BACK FROM WARS AND ARE HOMELESS…..

8
fuck Healey
6d ago

We don’t need them in Springfield and it’s not because of race it’s because we already have homeless USA troops on the streets on Massachusetts and across are country stop taking care of other people we can’t even help if we can’t are vets we shouldn’t be helping Random’s

3
 

#Afghan Refugees#Central Massachusetts#Afghans#Nst#Ascentria Care Alliance#Taliban#Welcome Ma
