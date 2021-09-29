FX adds 'True Blood,' 'Dannemora' stars to 'Kindred' cast

Ryan Kwanten has joined the cast of the FX series "Kindred." Photo courtesy of FX

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FX announced additional cast for its adaptation of Kindred Wednesday. Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan have joined the cast.

The network previously announced 2021 Julliard grad Mallori Johnson as the star. Kindred is based on the 1979 novel by Octavia E. Butler.

Johnson will star as Dana, a modern day Black woman in Los Angeles, Calif. who travels back in time to a 19th Century plantation. Zola writer/director Janicza Bravo will direct the pilot written by Brendan Jacobs-Jenkins.

Stock previously appeared in the Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora, Disney+'s The Right Stuff and an episode of Apple TV+'s Amazing Stories. Kwanten played dimwitted Jason Stackhouse on HBO's True Blood and recently appeared on Amazon's Them.

Rankin stars on HBO's Perry Mason and recurred as a wrestler on Netflix's GLOW. Smith has recently appeared on Russian Doll, Random Acts of Flyness and New Amsterdam.

Crowe-Legacy stars on EPIX's Godfather of Harlem. 11-year-old Kaplan has recently appeared on episodes of Creepshow, MacGyver and The Resident.

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and The Americans producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields executive produce with Bravo, Jacobs-Jenkins, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Ari Handel, Ernestine Walker and Merrilee Heifetz.