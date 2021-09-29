How to Compete in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup

Fortnite Triple S Sneakers are the latest footwear style released by Balenciaga as part of their collab range, and as they retail for almost $1,000 / £700 IRL their digital counterparts are probably the closest most of us will ever get to a pair. For one of the Balenciaga punchcard quests you need to collect 40 Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times Featured Hub to unlock a reward, but it's not obvious which part of Fortnite you need to visit to hunt down these elusive trainers. That's why we're here to help, so here's the lowdown on where to collect Fortnite Triple S Sneakers and how to claim your reward. While you're at it, don't forget to emote in front of Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti as well, to complete the other Balenciaga challenge.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO