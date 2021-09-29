CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Compete in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 7 days ago
Fortnite fans have the opportunity to take home a slice of a $110,000 cash prize pool in the new PlayStation Cup competition. The tournament was revealed early on Wednesday, Sept. 29, via the verified Fortnite Competitive Twitter account. According to the announcement tweet, Epic Games is "bringing two PlayStation only cups to Fortnite" with a cash prize pool of $113,400 for each one. The first competition kicks off in a few days while the second will take place the month afterward.

www.dbltap.com

